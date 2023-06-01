Jordan celebrated its biggest royal wedding in decades on Thursday, as Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his Saudi fiancée Rajwa al-Seif got married. The Islamic marriage ceremony took place in the garden of Zahran palace in Amman, which had also seen the wedding of Hussein's parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, 30 years ago. Shortly afterwards, a royal decree was issued to bestow on the bride the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa al-Hussein. Shortly afterwards, a royal decree was issued to bestow on the bride the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa al-Hussein. Jordanians took to the streets to enjoy the public celebrations held across the kingdom. The government declared Thursday a public holiday. Others have lined the streets in Amman to catch a glimpse of the royal procession of red vehicles, which took the newly-weds to another palace for the dinner reception. Hussein, born on June 28, 1994, is a captain in the Jordanian army. He was named crown prince in 2009, five years after Abdullah stripped his half-brother Hamzah of the title. She has royal links through her mother Azza al-Sudairi, who comes from the same maternal family of Saudi King Salman. 'I consider myself lucky because you do not meet someone like Rajwa every day,' he added, while she was sitting among the audience. At a dinner henna party last week, Rania said Rajwa was 'the perfect answer to all [her] prayers.' Since 2017, Hussein has been appearing more intensely on the international stage and accompanied his father on the majority of his official engagements. He is named after his grandfather, who died in 1999, but remains popular and respected in the Hashemite Kingdom. Hussein is the oldest of Abdullah and Rania's four children. His sister, Iman, got married in March. Jordan is a mostly desert-covered US ally that has maintained relative calm while surrounded by several conflicts for decades.These have led to an influx of refugees which in turn has put pressure on the country's economy.