Jordan's crown prince marries Saudi fiancee in royal ceremony

Jordan celebrated its biggest royal wedding in decades on Thursday, as Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his Saudi fianc&eacute;e Rajwa al-Seif got married.

DPA / World
Published 01.06.2023 20:33
