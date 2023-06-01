ZELENSKYY CALLS FOR CLEAR DECISION ON UKRAINES NATO MEMBERSHIP IN JULY

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for a "clear" decision on the country's future in the NATO military alliance in July, when the bloc's leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilinius for a summit.

"In summer-in Vilnius, at the NATO summit-the clear invitation to membership for Ukraine is needed, and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed," Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

Ukraine officially submitted its application for fast-track NATO membership last September, following Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. But NATO allies appear divided on the matter, and have said adding a new member in the middle of war is not a priority.

Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly warned that the conflict could escalate into a world war if Ukraine were to be admitted into the alliance.

"The doubts must vanish. Positive decisions for Ukraine will be positive decisions for everyone," Zelenskyy said.

He argued that "when there are no security guarantees, there are only war guarantees," adding that "every European country that borders Russia and that does not want Russia to tear it apart, should be a full member of the EU and NATO."

The Ukrainian leader also said that he wanted progress on Ukraine's path to the EU, which Kyiv applied to join last year after Russia launched its "special military operation."

"In fall, on our accession to the EU-clear positive decision is needed," he said. "And we are also preparing the peace summit, which will guide the world majority to implement the joint peace formula." His 10-point peace plans entails the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

He also called for a coalition of powers to supply Patriot air defense systems and fighter jets "that will prove that terror against our cities has no chance."