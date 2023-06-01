UNRWA faces deepening financial crisis amidst political uncertainty: expert

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) finds itself caught between an ongoing financial crisis and a sensitive political situation, according to Taher Alassar who is a Palestine Public Refugees committee representative at Nusierat refugee camp.

The humanitarian agency has been grappling with severe funding challenges since the previous administration under President Donald Trump decided to defund the organization, coercing other nations to follow suit. Alassar argues that hese actions were part of an effort to implement the controversial "Deal of the Century" and put pressure on Palestinians, further exacerbating the already complex issue of Palestine refugees.

Historically, the United States has been the largest donor to UNRWA, contributing significantly to its regular budget. However, the withdrawal of funding from the agency has triggered a cumulative crisis with far-reaching consequences. The repercussions are not only being felt within the Gaza Strip but also in the diaspora, affecting Palestinian refugees worldwide.

In an attempt to address this critical situation, a donor countries conference has been scheduled for June 2nd, 2023, in New York. This gathering assumes immense importance as it will determine the future of UNRWA and its ability to continue its vital operations. Alassar argues that Member states of the United Nations still have a unique opportunity to demonstrate their political commitment by providing adequate and predictable financial support to the agency.

The dedicated committee responsible for announcing donations to UNRWA will convene during the conference, with the Secretary-General present to deliver a statement to member states. The Secretary-General aims to underscore the crucial role played by UNRWA in providing essential humanitarian assistance and promoting regional stability.

Urging all member states to announce new or increased contributions, particularly to UNRWA's program budget, the Secretary-General emphasizes the necessity of upholding commitments to Palestine refugees, he calls upon nations to mobilize international support and advocate for the agency's work, aligning efforts with the values of the United Nations, including the achievement of sustainable development goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

Established by the General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA operates as part of the United Nations framework. The agency's mandate is to provide assistance and protection to over 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA's mission extends to Palestinian refugees residing in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. The agency strives to empower these refugees to realize their full potential in human development while awaiting a just and lasting solution to their plight.

UNRWA's services encompass a wide range of areas, including education, healthcare, relief, social services, infrastructure development, camp improvement, protection, and microfinance. By fulfilling these roles, UNRWA plays an essential role in supporting the well-being and stability of Palestine refugees.

Acording to Alassar, UNRWA expects that member states of the United Nations will reaffirm their political commitment and solidarity with Palestine refugees, mobilize international support and advocate for the agency's work, aligning with the values of the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda, resolve the agency's current unpredictable and unsustainable funding situation, thereby preventing recurring funding crises, the unsustainability of funding for UNRWA, coupled with the commitment of donor countries, poses a significant threat to the provision of basic services mandated by the UN General Assembly, failure to address this issue adequately risks triggering an unpredictable political and security crisis not only within the occupied territories but throughout the entire region.

"As the donor countries conference approaches, the global community eagerly awaits the outcome, hoping for a renewed commitment to supporting UNRWA's vital work and ensuring the well-being of Palestine refugees remains a priority on the international agenda". Taher Alassar said to A News.











