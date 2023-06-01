President says Kosovo ready to hold new elections in north

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said on Thursday her country was ready to hold new local elections in the crisis-hit north as long as they were triggered by a legal process.

Osmani made the comments to reporters after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a summit in Moldova.

The talks were part of international efforts to defuse a crisis in northern Kosovo, which flared into violence on Monday, wounding 30 NATO peacekeeping troops and 52 Serb protesters.