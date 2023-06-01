NAPOLIS LUCIANO SPALLETTI NAMED ITALIAN SERIE A COACH OF SEASON

Luciano Spalletti on Thursday won the Italian Serie A Coach of the Season award as Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years.

"The Serie A TIM 2022/2023 Coach Of The Season award was presented to the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti. The awarding of the trophy will take place in the pre-match of Napoli - Sampdoria on the field of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples," the Serie A said in a statement.

Under the helm of 64-year-old Spalletti, Napoli spent a magic season to be crowned the Italian champions for the first time since 1990.

Napoli hired him in 2021.

Spalletti, previously coached many Italian clubs such as Inter Milan, Roma, Udinese, as well as Russia's Zenit.