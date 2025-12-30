Prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies in EU accession: European Commission chief

The prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies ultimately in joining the EU, which is also a "key security guarantee" in its own right," the president of the European Commission said Tuesday, after European and Canadian leaders held talks on Ukraine.

"Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies in accession to the EU. It's also a key security guarantee in its own right," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X.

Her remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz convened a phone call between the leaders of European countries and Canada in the Berlin Format on support to Ukraine, its security, and reconstruction.

Von der Leyen said: "Accession doesn't only benefit countries that join; as the successive waves of enlargement show, the whole of Europe benefits."

European Council President Antonio Costa thanked Merz for convening a leaders' coordination meeting to assess the latest developments in the Ukraine peace talks.

"We are united in our determination to intensify efforts toward a just and sustainable peace," he said.

Also sharing a post on X, the German chancellor said Ukraine's allies are advancing the peace process.

"Transparency and honesty are now required from everyone-including Russia," Merz said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb described the discussion as "highly useful" for unifying their situational picture regarding the Ukraine peace process, adding that they will continue the work together with Ukrainian and US friends in the coming days and weeks.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof noted that their work to ensure robust security guarantees "continues unabated."

"All efforts are aimed at achieving lasting peace for Ukraine," he said, adding that the Coalition of the Willing will be convening again next week.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that "peace is on the horizon."

"There is no doubt that things have happened that give grounds for hope that this war can end, and quite quickly, but it is still a hope, far from 100% certain," he was quoted as saying by the TVP World.

The talks came after a meeting on Sunday between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the US state of Florida, where they discussed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Following the meeting, Trump told reporters that he discussed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding Moscow will help, "including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."

On Sunday, Trump and Zelenskyy also held a phone call with European leaders to discuss "concrete steps" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The call, which lasted more than an hour following a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, included French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.