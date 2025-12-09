Kenya deploys 230 more police officers to Haiti as security mission expands

Kenya deployed a fresh contingent of 230 police officers to Haiti, the government announced on Tuesday, marking the fifth group sent to support the country's internationally backed security mission.

The officers landed in Port-au-Prince on Monday evening as Nairobi ramps up its role in efforts to stabilize the Caribbean nation.

Kenyan officials said the latest deployment came as the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) broadens its mandate following an expansion approved in early October.

The contingent includes specialized units tasked with reinforcing ongoing operations alongside the Haitian National Police (PNH), which has struggled to contain armed groups controlling large parts of the capital.

During a reception ceremony at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, GSF Force Commander Godfrey Otunge said the arrival demonstrated Kenya's long-term commitment to the mission.

"Kenya stands with Haiti, for as long as it takes, until peace prevails," Otunge said, noting that the deployment follows the Oct. 3, 2025 mandate expansion.

He added that the officers would integrate into ongoing operations aimed at reopening routes, securing humanitarian corridors, and strengthening PNH-led initiatives to protect civilians.

Haitian officials welcomed the reinforcement, describing it as a timely addition as violence continues to disrupt essential services and displace thousands.

Nairobi has said more personnel will follow in the coming weeks as part of a phased deployment plan coordinated with the UN and partner countries.

Kenya has been the lead nation in the multinational security effort since 2024 and has pledged sustained support despite previous legal and political challenges at home.





