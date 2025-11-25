News Africa EU-Africa summit agrees to 'unlock new opportunities' in partnership

EU-Africa summit agrees to 'unlock new opportunities' in partnership

Countries from the European Union and African Union emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between the two continents at the end of their two-day summit in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

DPA AFRICA Published November 25,2025 Subscribe

Countries from the European Union and African Union emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between the two continents at the end of their two-day summit in the Angolan capital Luanda.



"Looking ahead, we are determined to further advance our partnership and to unlock new opportunities," read a joint declaration which highlighted economic cooperation, trade and investment.



The joint statement also referred to previous commitments on climate finance and the promotion of renewable energy in Africa.



The two blocs jointly stressed the need to resolve conflicts around the world.



"We reiterate our unwavering support for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine, the occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Sahel, Somalia, and in other wars and conflicts around the globe," the joint statement read.



"We condemn the atrocities committed in El-Fasher by the RSF following the recent seizure of the city and call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country," the declaration stated on the situation in the Sudanese region of North Darfur.



The United Nations describes the war in Sudan, which has been going on for two and a half years, as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.



Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to democracy, good governance, the rule of law, human rights and media freedom. The declaration however made no mention of human rights violations.









