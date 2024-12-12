Somalia, Ethiopia thank Türkiye for its efforts to resolve dispute

Somalia and Ethiopia expressed their gratitude to Türkiye on Wednesday for its efforts in resolving a nearly year-old bitter dispute between the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara to announce an agreement reached during Türkiye-mediated peace talks.

"In one sense, this is an ending, because it brings an end to our dispute," Mohamud said.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia had worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

Highlighting the shared interests of both nations, Mohamud said: "We are grateful for Türkiye's efforts. Somalia will be a true friend of Ethiopia, now and in the years to come."

"This relationship must benefit our peoples. Peace and stability in our region are the top priorities for us and our people," he added.

He emphasized the shared opportunities for progress that align with the interests of both countries, adding that Somalia is ready to work with Ethiopia's leadership and its people on this matter.

Mohamud also acknowledged the sacrifices and losses of Ethiopian forces in Somalia and reminded everyone that previous African Union missions also faced losses.

"This actually demonstrates how interconnected our peoples are and will continue to show this connection. Moreover, Ethiopia and Somalia share many commonalities," he said.

"Our differences are limited, while our common ground is vast. We will strive and do everything in our power to ensure peace for our peoples in a peaceful manner. Our region needs our cooperation."

- 'WE ARE NOT JUST NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES, WE ARE BROTHERS'

Ahmed thanked Erdoğan, his government, and the people of Türkiye for their efforts in establishing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

"These efforts brought us to today's meeting at the leaders' level, where we addressed misunderstandings that have built up over the years," he said.

Pointing to the long-shared history between Ethiopia and Somalia, Ahmed said: "We are not just neighboring countries, we are brothers. We share a blood bond, and our destinies are intertwined."

"Ethiopia and Somalia share a common history, language, culture and sacrifices of blood that tie us together."

He underlined the sacrifice of thousands of Ethiopian soldiers who lost their lives securing Somalia's safety and fighting terrorism.

Ahmed expressed appreciation for all the efforts to facilitate dialogue while noting that "ours was, of course, a family dialogue that could have been conducted without third-party intervention."

"Over the past six years, Ethiopia has reaffirmed its commitment to regional integration through concrete, tangible actions, not just words," he said.

He said the Ethiopian government suffers greatly from the instability in the Horn of Africa region, adding Ethiopia and Somalia share common ground on peace and growth and the need for mutual development.















