President Erdoğan highlights success of Türkiye’s foreign policy in Syria in meeting with Hungarian premier

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said the recent developments in Syria show that Ankara's foreign policy is effective, stressing the need for EU cooperation on counterterrorism and Syria's reconstruction.

Erdoğan and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban held a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations, and regional and global issues, said the country's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan stated that the recent developments in Syria have shown the accuracy of Türkiye's humanitarian and ethical foreign policy, emphasizing the need for cooperation with the EU countries on counterterrorism, Syria's reconstruction, and the reform of existing institutions, said the directorate on X.

President Erdoğan stated that Ankara and Budapest have the will to strengthen their excellent bilateral relations, which have surpassed 100 years, emphasizing the importance of increasing efforts to raise the trade volume between the two countries to $6 billion.

Erdoğan expressed his pleasure in hosting Prime Minister Orban and his delegation on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year.

He also stated that they wish to increase cooperation in various fields, particularly in energy.

Separately, Erdoğan held a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and discussed bilateral relations, and regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye and Hungary are working to take their longstanding relations beyond a developed strategic partnership, increase cooperation, and strengthen the political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Emphasizing the importance of Budapest's solidarity with Ankara in revitalizing its EU membership process, Erdoğan expressed gratitude for Hungary's contributions to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member, the directorate added.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild their country, with a commitment to preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity," the directorate concluded.



















