Iranian army says it shot down ‘enemy reconnaissance drone’ over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's army said Saturday that its air defenses shot down an "enemy reconnaissance drone" over the Strait of Hormuz.

The army's public relations office said the drone was detected over Gulf waters and shot down by domestically developed air defense systems operating under Iran's integrated air defense network, according to a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The statement did not identify the drone's operator or specify when it was shot down.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.



