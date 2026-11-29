Palestinian Authority says ready to move elections to 1st half of 2027 if Israeli obstacles removed

The Palestinian Authority said Sunday it is ready to move presidential and parliamentary elections from September 2027 to the first half of the year if the necessary conditions are in place and Israeli obstacles are removed.

It came a day after the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland expressed deep regret over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone the elections and called for both votes to be held in the first quarter of 2027.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the PA's commitment to holding the two elections simultaneously in September 2027, saying it was prepared to bring them forward.

The ministry described elections as "an inherent democratic and constitutional right of the Palestinian people" and a commitment Abbas had made to Palestinians and international partners.

It said the postponement stemmed from "exceptional circumstances," citing Israeli restrictions that "prevent a free, fair and inclusive vote across the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

The ministry also cited delays in implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, continued Israeli attacks in Gaza and the lack of deployment of the international stabilization force and Palestinian police.

The ministry also pointed to escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers and military raids in the occupied West Bank, more than 1,000 military checkpoints and gates, Israel's continued withholding of Palestinian funds and the lack of guarantees that Palestinians in East Jerusalem could vote.

It said the Palestinian side had accepted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' proposal to send election experts before the end of 2026, with follow-up visits every six weeks to assess obstacles and monitor preparations. It welcomed the EU's commitment to working with Israel to facilitate the vote and send an election observation mission.

The ministry urged the international community to take practical and diplomatic steps to remove Israeli restrictions and secure the minimum guarantees needed for a free, fair and inclusive vote.

The elections were originally scheduled to be held on Nov. 28, before Abbas issued a decree rescheduling them for September 11, 2027.

The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in January 2006.