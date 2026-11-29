Tehran urges Iraq to prevent use of its territory for attacks on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Iraq on Sunday to prevent third parties from using its territory to launch attacks against Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Speaking with Iraqi envoy Qasim al-Aboudi, Araghchi accused the US, Israel and their proxies of previously using the territory and airspace of regional countries, including Iraq, to prepare and carry out military attacks and "unlawful" operations against Iran.

"Preventing third parties and terrorist elements from using a country's territory to attack another country is an obligation under international law and something one friendly neighbor expects of another," Araghchi said.

Al-Aboudi, for his part, stressed that Baghdad would "not allow Iraqi territory or airspace to be used as a launchpad to threaten the security and stability of any neighboring country or any country in the region," the Iraqi National Security Advisory said in a statement.

The two officials, joined by delegations from both countries, also discussed border security, unofficial crossings outside Iraqi federal control and Iranian opposition groups based in Iraq, the statement said. It gave no details on the discussions about the groups.

The talks covered plans drawn up by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to deploy forces to secure the border, following an investigation into oil smuggling involving the state-run North Oil Company.

A report identified routes from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah provinces through Iran to Afghanistan and described efforts to pass off Iranian petroleum products as Iraqi. Al-Zaidi ordered the removal of eight security and administrative officials, while Iraqi courts handed down prison sentences to people convicted of oil smuggling, including officials.

The Iraqi statement said the two sides agreed to remain in contact and strengthen bilateral ties. It added that Iran expressed support for Baghdad's efforts to fight corruption and improve security.

The statement said Iran also expressed readiness to end the war with the US if Washington accepted Tehran's conditions.

Washington has said any diplomatic settlement must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon or controlling the Strait of Hormuz and has threatened to resume the war. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and that it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28. Iran retaliated with attacks against Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, but fighting resumed in July amid disagreements over freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.