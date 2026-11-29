Israel's Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot told caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu that "there will be no further meeting" between the two sides on forming a unity government after their Sunday talks, according to Israeli media.

A follow-up meeting between representatives of Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud "was not planned," i24News reported, citing sources.

"Both sides attempted to bridge the significant differences between them," the outlet cited a joint statement by the two parties as saying following Sunday's discussions.

Yashar negotiators said they had seen "significant progress" in over three hours of negotiations, according to the report.

Separately, the Together alliance of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demanded seeing a military conscription framework before signing a final agreement with Yashar, it added.

Sunday's meeting followed an invitation from Eisenkot on Saturday after Netanyahu announced that he was willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation arrangement, with Netanyahu initially serving as alternate prime minister.

Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed policy proposal he had sent Netanyahu a week earlier through a private communication channel established at Netanyahu's request.

He said he had yet to receive a response on the issues raised in the proposal.

Eisenkot's initial mandate to form a government expires Dec. 6. He can request a one-time, 14-day extension from President Isaac Herzog.