Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Saturday that students from the Libyan Naval Academy received practical training in port aboard the Turkish Navy's TCG Turgutreis frigate, which is serving as part of the Turkish Naval Task Group.

"Practical training sessions were conducted for students of the Libyan Naval Academy aboard the TCG Turgutreis frigate, serving with the Turkish Naval Task Group, under the coordination of the Homs Joint Maritime Training Centre Command. Certificates were presented to the students upon completion of the training," the ministry said on its Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal.

The post also included photographs of the training.

The maritime delimitation agreement between Türkiye and Libya, approved by the Libyan House of Representatives, was published Wednesday in the Libyan Official Gazette with its map and geographic coordinates.

The agreement was approved through Law No. 8 of 2026, published in Issue 17 of the official gazette of the Libyan parliament. The law ratifies the 2019 memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean, signed by Türkiye and Libya's then-Government of National Accord.



