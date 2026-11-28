The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group targeting the nation's south.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media platform X.

The announcement came after the Saudi Civil Defense briefly issued threat alerts for the southwestern Jazan province and Khamis Mushait Governorate earlier in the day, before announcing that the danger had passed in both areas.

The developments took place amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country. Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition since March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis has begun in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.