The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saturday it intercepted and destroyed five missiles fired by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia since dawn, while the kingdom's Civil Defense issued seven emergency alerts.

In its latest statement on US social media platform X, the coalition said air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward the city of Al-Shuqaiq in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Debris fell following the interception, but no civilians were injured, the coalition said, vowing to respond to an attempt to target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The coalition earlier said it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom's southern region.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki also said early Saturday that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile fired toward the Riyadh region.

Saudi Civil Defense issued an emergency alert for Jazan city in the southwest through the National Early Warning Platform, without specifying the nature of the threat.

It lifted the alert eight minutes later and urged residents to continue following official instructions and refrain from gathering or filming.

The six earlier alerts covered Khamis Mushait, where two warnings were issued, as well as Abha in Asir region, Jazan region, Al-Kharj in Riyadh region and the Eastern Province.

Civil Defense did not say whether all seven alerts were linked to the Houthi missile launches.



