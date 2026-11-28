Adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warns Iraq not to become ‘tool of Trump’s policies’

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned Iraq not to become a "tool of Trump's policies" after US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Baghdad's efforts to "stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state."

In a Saturday post on US social media platform X, Mohammad Mokhber said that "sharing a common destiny with our neighbors is a fundamental principle" of Tehran's foreign policy.

"In the darkest days, Iran stood by the people of Iraq with all its might and proved its friendship," Mokhber said, adding that "this unbreakable bond requires Baghdad to remain vigilant on border issues."

His remarks came as Iraq announced Thursday that it had closed two unofficial border crossings administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government, one on the border with Syria and the other with Iran. Authorities had begun implementing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's directive to close unauthorized crossings nationwide.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.





