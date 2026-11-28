Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on developing bilateral relations Saturday, concluding a meeting of an intergovernmental commission between the two countries.

The Russian government said in a statement on Telegram that the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held in Pyongyang.

The protocol was signed by Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov and North Korean External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho, the statement said. It will "serve as a roadmap for bilateral relations over the coming year."

The statement noted that Russia's delegation to the commission included more than 100 experts and representatives from various federal agencies and organizations.

It added that the meeting featured business discussions and sectoral consultations with the North Korean side.

Kozlov also met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. They reviewed the commission's work for the year and discussed plans for the period ahead, the statement said.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have significantly deepened since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty during a state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024.

The pact includes a mutual defense provision requiring either side to provide military assistance if the other is subjected to an armed attack.



