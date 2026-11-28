Clashes broke out between police and protesters Saturday during a demonstration against a banquet in the southwestern French city of Biarritz, leaving several police officers injured, including one seriously, local media reported.

Hundreds of people mobilized following a call by more than 30 unions, associations and other groups to protest the event organized by Canon Francais, according to Le Journal des Francais.

Demonstrators sought to block guests from reaching the venue, accusing the company of promoting far-right ideas, an allegation denied by the organizers.

Tensions escalated as banquet attendees attempted to get past the blockades, with police using tear gas to disperse protesters and clear access to the venue.

Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, Mickael Dequin, a national representative of the Un1te police union, said an officer was injured by a bladed weapon and rushed to hospital, adding that several other officers were also injured.

Several arrests were made during the police intervention.

Despite the blockades, around 900 guests had reached the venue by midday, according to the organizers.





