LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the visiting Philadelphia 76ers cruise to a 111-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup East Group B game on ⁠Friday in Indianapolis.

Anfernee Simons added ⁠19 points off the bench and Joel Embiid posted 14 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its seventh game in eight tries and clinched ⁠the group at 3-1 to advance to the knockout round.

Tyrese Maxey scored 14 and Dominick Barlow had 12 for the 76ers, who never trailed in their third win over Indiana this season.

Jay Huff scored 18 points to lead the Pacers, followed by Andrew Nembhard's 14 and Pascal Siakam's 11. Ivica Zubac had a game-high 16 rebounds for Indiana, which dropped its fifth game in six tries.

After holding an 11-point ⁠halftime ⁠lead, the 76ers began the third quarter on a 13-5 run and took a 68-49 edge on a pair of Maxey free throws with 6:30 left.

The visitors took their first 20-point lead as Embiid scored five straight to give Philadelphia a 73-52 lead.

The Pacers were held without a field goal for 4:40, until Quenton Jackson's jumper cut the ⁠deficit to 19.

Simons made four 3-pointers in the final 3:06 of the third to help the 76ers take an 85-58 lead into the fourth.

Rookie Labaron Philon Jr. hit a triple to create Philadelphia's largest lead at 32 points with 6:57 remaining.

James drilled a 3-pointer and VJ Edgecombe dunked to give Philadelphia an early ⁠17-5 ‌lead.

Indiana battled ‌back to cut the deficit to five ⁠before Simons closed the first quarter ‌with a trey to give the visitors a 30-22 edge.

Nembhard buried his first triple to pull ⁠Indiana within six with 1:19 left ⁠in the first half.

Maxey scored the final five points before halftime ⁠to give Philadelphia a 55-44 lead at the break. James scored 15 first-half points to pace the 76ers, while Nembhard's 11 paced Indiana.







