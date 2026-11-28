Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot invited Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to coalition talks Saturday night, hours after Netanyahu offered to let him serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation agreement.

In a statement, Eisenkot said he and his negotiating team were at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya and invited Netanyahu and his team to join them for "real and accelerated negotiations on guidelines and policy issues," Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

"If Likud is ready for true unity, I am ready to examine the seriousness of its intentions in the next 24 hours," Eisenkot said.

He said a detailed coalition proposal had been submitted to Netanyahu last Sunday through a "secret channel" established at Netanyahu's request, before Yashar signed any other coalition agreement.

"To this moment, we have not received a response to these issues," Eisenkot said.

He added that the policy guidelines prepared for the government he intends to have sworn in in the coming days would serve as the basis for any government he leads.

Earlier Saturday, Netanyahu said he was willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation agreement to form a national unity government.

Eisenkot's initial mandate to form a government expires Dec. 6. He can ask Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a one-time, 14-day extension.





