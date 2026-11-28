News World Death toll from building collapse in Pakistan rises to 11

Death toll from building collapse in Pakistan rises to 11

According to information released by the officials on Saturday, the death toll from a building collapse in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi has risen to 11 as rescue teams continue searching the rubble for missing persons.

The death toll from a collapsed building in Pakistan's port city of Karachi has risen to 11 as rescuers search for the missing through the rubble, officials said on Saturday.



"At least six people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble," said Haseebul Hassan, spokesman for the provincial rescue department.



The building that was under construction in the Balcoh colony neighbourhood of the port city collapsed on Wednesday. A rescue and search operation that started after the accident is still under way.



At least 15 people were rescued alive during the operation and two bodies were recovered on Saturday, Hassan said.



He said at least 40% of the rubble has been removed, and the search operation will continue until all the missing have been recovered.



On Friday, a man was rescued alive after more than 40 hours of the building collapsed.



Building safety codes are often ignored in Pakistan, leading to several such accidents in Karachi in the past. At least 27 people were killed in a similar accident last year.



The city of over 20 million people is notorious for its construction, substandard buildings and aging infrastructure.









