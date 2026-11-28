A Myanmar military airstrike hit a wedding house in a conflict area on Saturday, a witness said, with images showing at least six dead and the man putting the toll as high as 17.

Videos taken by the witness -- which AFP was not able to independently verify -- showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the strike in a village in Moe Bye, an area on the borders of Shan and Karenni states with large numbers of internally displaced people.

Myanmar has been in the throes of civil war since a coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021, and monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides.

While the military controls Moe Bye town, opposition forces operate in villages and rural areas outside it.

"I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area," the witness told AFP.

He went into his house, and "then I heard a bomb blast and saw lots of smoke where the airstrike hit", he said.

The bomb struck a wedding house where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry, he said.

He rushed to the scene to try to help. "I found 17 dead bodies" and many wounded, he said.

Pictures from other villagers -- which AFP was also not able to independently verify -- showed six different bodies, one of them a woman and another a child.

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment on the incident.