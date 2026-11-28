A Palestinian was killed and two others, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The casualties came amid ongoing Israeli military violations of a truce that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A Palestinian man, Ahmed Sihyoun, was killed and another person wounded in an Israeli strike near Palestine Stadium in western Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.

Local sources also said that an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of a house near Palestine Stadium with at least one missile.

Earlier in the day, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis told Anadolu that a 13-year-old boy sustained moderate abdominal injuries after being shot by Israeli forces near Abu Hamid Roundabout.

Local sources added that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward residents' homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central and southern parts of Khan Younis.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 others since it took effect, through Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians and injured more than 176,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.





