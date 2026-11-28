Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Saturday and handed him a formal protest note over remarks about the kingdom and its judiciary at a meeting in Beirut, according to Bahrain's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, its director general for bilateral relations, delivered the note to Lebanese Ambassador Hadi Hachem over what it described as "false allegations and offensive remarks about Bahrain and its judiciary."

Al Khalifa said Bahrain "categorically rejects" the remarks and considers them "blatant interference in its internal affairs," according to the ministry's statement.

He urged Lebanese authorities to take steps to prevent similar meetings and reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to maintaining relations with Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities.

Bahrain's Public Prosecution said the country's High Criminal Court recently sentenced six defendants in five separate cases to prison terms of up to 15 years.

The convictions involved offenses related to joining a group authorities described as a "terrorist group" and supporting Iranian attacks on Bahrain that authorities also characterized as "terrorist."

Lebanese religious seminaries held a meeting in Beirut on Thursday following the rulings, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television reported.

Some participants denounced the sentences as "unjust" and called on Bahraini authorities to overturn the rulings immediately and release those imprisoned, according to the broadcaster.





