Millions of Yemenis in areas under Houthi control are suffering from hunger as a result of restrictions on humanitarian organisations and their lack of funding, Norwegian Refugee Council head Jan Egeland told AFP.

In an interview on Friday in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital controlled by the Iran-backed group, Egeland spoke of a "big difference" between the government-controlled south, where numerous international organisations are active, and the north, where "we are so few".

But "the needs are all over. And we are all underfunded as humanitarians in Yemen".

"Well over 20 million people" in the north "are lacking the aid they need to have a minimum (standard) of living," he said. "Millions and millions are starving and have desperate needs."

"I have never ever in my many years as a humanitarian worker seen so few humanitarian groups faced with so desperate needs among so many millions of people as in northern Yemen."

The war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led military coalition backing the internationally recognised government has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014 and control much of the north, including most of Yemen's population. Saudi Arabia's southern neighbour is the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

"Millions and millions got food every single month until the UN pause in operations in the north after their aid workers were detained," Egeland said.

At the end of last month, the United Nations announced the death of employee Mohammed Al-Shami, who had been detained by Houthi authorities since 2024.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said last month that 71 UN employees were still being held by the Houthis.

- Desperate situation -

Egeland highlighted the difficult political dynamics that humanitarian groups need to navigate, including sanctions on the Houthis.

"Sanctions from some of the donor countries meant that some organisations left because they were afraid to be punished for the sanctions," he said. "Others lost aid completely overnight because they were reliant on the United States and Germany and others who cut their aid" budgets.

And still other organisations "felt that the humanitarian space was not there. There was too much interference, and their aid workers were detained".

He called on the international community to do more to facilitate a return of the UN's agencies.

"Without the UN, we cannot reach everybody in the north. Only the World Food Programme has the capacity to feed everybody."

But despite all the obstacles, Egeland stressed that the main issue remains a lack of funds, not access.

- 'Neglected crisis' -

He said the UN's 2026 appeal for basic assistance is only 20 percent funded and its appeal for emergency shelter has reached just 13 percent, calling the gap "catastrophic".

Yemen's frozen civil conflict reignited in July amid the regional Middle East war and has displaced more than 340,000 people in recent months, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Egeland said he would head to government-controlled Taiz, which has been suffering from a worsening food crisis for weeks due to a Houthi siege on the city.

"Both in the north and in the south, I saw people who are without shelter against the elements," he said, citing people living under leaves and branches in Abiyan in the south.

"It's much worse now than I have seen it at any point in my years visiting Yemen," he said. "It is a forgotten and neglected crisis already."

Egeland expects the number of deaths resulting from acute malnutrition in Yemen to rise within six months.

"When children are as malnourished as they are now, they die from diseases. And when they drink polluted water, they get diarrhoea and they die. Others get cholera and die."





