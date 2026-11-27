US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to assert state authority across the country.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Washington backs al-Zaidi's efforts "to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state."

"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," Trump added.