Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that its advanced air defense system fired warning shots at a US F-16 fighter jet near Hengam Island in the Gulf, forcing it to retreat.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the jet approached Iranian airspace southeast of the island while escorting and providing air cover for vessels it described as "violating" maritime rules, before making a sharp manoeuvre and turning away following the air defense response.

"Any attempt to circumvent the regulations governing the control and management of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable," it said, vowing to give a "decisive defensive" response in case of "repeated violations" by US military aircraft.

There was no immediate response from American officials regarding the IRGC statement.

Tensions in the Middle East remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian attacks on Israel, and US military facilities in Arab countries.

A Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed on June 18 stalled over disagreements on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while military confrontations have intermittently resumed since July despite diplomatic efforts.



