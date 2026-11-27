Latvia and Estonia issued air threat warnings early Friday amid reported drone attacks targeting Russia's Leningrad region near St. Petersburg, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported.

A drone briefly entered Latvian airspace near the eastern municipality of Ludza, prompting authorities to activate air defense units and scramble NATO fighter jets.

Latvia also deployed an interceptor drone, while warnings were issued in parts of the country's eastern region.

In Estonia, authorities issued a potential air threat warning across six southern counties, urging residents to seek shelter if they spotted a drone.

The alerts came as Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said Russian air defenses had downed dozens of drones over the region.

The figures or the origin of the drones have not been independently verified amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

No casualties were reported in connection with the Latvian airspace incident.





