New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday he would reach out to an insurgent centrist party to help him stay in power, after final results from this month's election showed his right-wing coalition had lost its parliamentary majority.

The outcome plunges the South Pacific country into weeks of political uncertainty -- and even the prospect of another election -- as it faces a grim economic forecast and rising costs of living.

Preliminary results of the November 7 poll had shown Luxon's National Party-led coalition clinging onto power.

But margins were so tight that his party lost two seats in the final results announced Friday -- leaving his coalition with the populist NZ First and the libertarian ACT one seat short of a majority.

Luxon declared he had a mandate to form the country's next government in the wake of this month's vote, bitterly fought and dominated by spiralling costs of living.

He has continued running the country since the November 7 poll, but on Friday admitted that forming a new government will be "challenging".

"I want to be upfront with New Zealanders. These negotiations may be challenging, and they could take some time," he told journalists.

He will now need the backing of the centrist newcomers Opportunity, led by Qiulae Wong, if he wants to govern.

If a deal isn't struck, the country could be headed for another election.

"Getting it right matters far more than getting it done quickly," Luxon said.

"New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together and will last for the full term."

Pledging kinder, gentler politics as well as action on climate change, Wong's party became the first in decades to make parliament without a former cabinet minister as leader.

She has vowed to work with whichever party has the largest number of seats.

But she has insisted that her party's "bottom lines" on climate change action, cost of living and cleaning up politics are non-negotiable.

On the campaign trail, she ruled out working with a government in which NZ First leader Winston Peters was foreign minister, after he told a Chinese-born lawmaker to "go back to your own country".

Speaking outside parliament following the final result, she told journalists she was expecting "challenging" talks.

- 'Constructive and proactive' -

Wong also would not rule out taking the country to another election.

"All we can do is be as constructive and proactive as possible to make this happen. But it's not just us around the table," she said.

Both Luxon and opposition Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins have held lengthy meetings with Wong in the wake of the election.

Wong's ascendancy to kingmaker in the next New Zealand government caps a remarkable rise since the 38-year-old former KPMG consultant took over the party -- polling at about one percent in August last year.

She preaches "pragmatic politics" as a counter to growing polarisation, saying she wants to "bring the heat down a little bit and actually just focus on moving the country forward".

She said following the election this month that her win represented a sea change after a decade of rising populism and extremism worldwide.

"I think we are seeing a push globally for more pragmatic politics," she told journalists.

"We've seen that populism doesn't deliver results," she said.

With the official count in, it could take weeks or even months for the shape of New Zealand's new government to be decided.

Following the 2023 poll, it took more than six weeks for Luxon to form his coalition government with NZ First and ACT.

In an email to supporters, NZ First told supporters Friday's results had "not provided the certainty our country needs", according to national broadcaster RNZ.

"Our team is ready to go so what happens over the next three months is crucial."