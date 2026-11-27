Trabzonspor came from behind to beat Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia 2-1 away on Thursday in the fourth week of the UEFA Conference League.

CSKA Sofia took the lead in the 32nd minute when Stefano Sensi's shot from the left side of the penalty area was parried by Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana before Sidny Lopes Cabral inadvertently turned the rebound into his own net.

Trabzonspor had earlier threatened through Noah Saviolo, Stefano Sensi and Paul Onuachu, but CSKA Sofia goalkeeper Fedor Lapoukhov kept the visitors at bay.

The Bulgarian side went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

CSKA Sofia continued to threaten after the break, with Angelo Martino forcing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana into a save in the 50th minute. Santiago Godoy then narrowly missed the target a minute later before having another effort saved by Onana in the 56th minute.

Trabzonspor equalized in the 69th minute when Mohamed Salah broke behind the CSKA Sofia defense onto a long through ball from Batista Mendy and beat goalkeeper Fedor Lapoukhov to make it 1-1.

Mustafa Eskihellac came close to putting Trabzonspor ahead in the 85th minute, but Lapoukhov denied him in a one-on-one situation.

Ozan Tufan missed an opportunity to put Trabzonspor ahead in the 90+1st minute, but Noah Saviolo completed the comeback two minutes later, scoring the winning goal in the 90+3rd minute.

Saviolo collected the ball after CSKA Sofia failed to clear Salah's cross from the right and fired a low shot past Lapoukhov to secure the 2-1 victory for the Turkish side.





