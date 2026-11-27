An Israeli human rights organization accused Israel on Friday of subjecting Palestinian detainees to widespread torture with government approval, saying the country's law enforcement system is unwilling to prevent such practices.

In a report obtained by Anadolu, the Committee Against Torture in Israel said the government-sanctioned use of torture has repercussions throughout the Israeli judicial system.

Statements extracted under torture make their way from interrogation rooms into police, prosecution, judicial, and detention systems, becoming part of case files, influencing judicial decisions and serving as grounds for convicting Palestinians, it said.

The Israeli law enforcement system has "no desire" to prevent torture, the committee said, adding that judges, lawyers, and senior officials ignore signs of torture even when they are clear and undisputed, and even sanction the practice.

Judges see bruises on detainees and hear their complaints of violence without taking effective measures to stop or investigate such practices, before being asked to rule on evidence obtained during interrogations, it added.

The report, titled "Tainted by Torture: Palestinian Detainees in the Israeli Judicial System," examined 42 complaints that the committee helped file over the past decade.

The complaints included cases of severe sleep deprivation, forcing men and women into stress positions and other forms of severe physical violence.

- Risks of death penalty

The committee warned that efforts to carry out executions in Israel for the first time since 1962 could affect Palestinians convicted on the basis of confessions extracted under torture, regardless of whether those confessions are truthful.

It stressed that the death penalty deprives individuals of their right to life and is irreversible, adding that its application within a judicial system that accepts confessions obtained under torture compounds the danger.

- Israeli death penalty legislation

On March 30, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) gave final approval to a law providing for the execution of Palestinian prisoners, which took effect in the occupied West Bank in May.

The law provides for execution by hanging for Palestinians convicted by military courts of intentionally killing Israelis in attacks classified by Israel as "terrorist" acts.

It allows death sentences to be issued by a majority of judges even without a request from prosecutors, while excluding Israeli occupiers from the same legal procedure.

On May 11, the Knesset passed a separate law establishing a special military court to try detainees from the Gaza Strip accused of participating in certain attacks, allowing death sentences to be issued by a majority of judges.

The UN has called on Israel to repeal the law providing for the execution of Palestinian prisoners, while Human Rights Watch has described it as discriminatory legislation.





