Iran's Navy announced on Friday that its forces had recovered two Iranian oil tankers that it said were "stolen" by the US military.

"US military stole two Iranian oil tankers, but our forces boarded the ships while their crews were asleep and managed to recover them," semi-official Fars news agency quoted Shahram Irani, the navy commander, as saying.

Tehran also claimed that US forces were collecting payments from shipowners in return for securing their passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"When the vessels are targeted, it does not acknowledge the issue and does not return the money," Iran claimed, according to the report.

US officials did not immediately comment on the claims.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

A Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed on June 18 stalled over disagreements on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while military confrontations have intermittently resumed since July despite diplomatic efforts.



