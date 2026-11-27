The Italian prime minister said her country would not sign the next EU budget deal under the current conditions, warning that member states remain far from a solution amid disagreements over the bloc's financial framework, local media reported Friday.

"I will not sign under these conditions. We are light years away from a solution," Giorgia Meloni told reporters as leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the bloc's long-term budget.

Rome's objections center on a proposed arrangement that would increase Italy's contributions to the EU budget while reducing the funding it receives, creating an estimated gap of around €3 billion over the seven-year period, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The Italian government considers the proposed terms unacceptable, arguing that the country would be required to contribute more under several EU revenue categories while receiving less funding, particularly under cohesion policy and agriculture.

Italy is also concerned about increased contributions under at least four of the five categories of the EU's so-called own resources, including those related to electronic waste and the bloc's Emissions Trading System.

Meloni called for a rebalancing of the criteria used to distribute EU funds, arguing that the current proposals disproportionately affect Italy.

"There is an issue concerning own resources that affects Italy more than it affects other countries, and there is also an issue with the criteria used for the allocation of funds, which end up penalizing us. All this needs to be rebalanced," she said.

"Italy is not ready. It will sign an agreement only when and if dignified conditions reflecting national interests are guaranteed," she further stressed.





