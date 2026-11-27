Paris-based international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) has taken its AFP Forum content platform offline following a cyberattack, its management said Thursday.

The attack began at 1.30 am Paris time (0030GMT), targeting AFP Forum, a platform used by clients to browse and download the agency's content, according to an internal email sent by management.

"As soon as the intrusion was detected, our teams moved immediately to contain the intrusion and took AFP Forum offline as a precautionary measure. AFP Forum remains unavailable until further notice," the email said.

The agency said it was providing alternative solutions to subscribers while the platform remains inaccessible.

"An investigation is underway with the help of outside experts. At this stage, we have no information on who is behind the attack," the statement added.

The cyberattack comes amid a series of incidents targeting companies and public institutions in France and other countries in recent months.

Some attacks have been attributed to criminal groups seeking financial gain, while others have aimed to foment instability.



