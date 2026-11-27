Palestinian man killed, several others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and several others, including women and children, were injured Friday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source told Anadolu that a Palestinian died from wounds sustained in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in Jabalia on Friday morning.

Several other Palestinians were injured in the attack, the source said without specifying their number.

In Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu that six injured Palestinians, including women and children, were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli strike.

Local sources said the strike targeted an apartment in the Al-Hasayna residential building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City.

In central Gaza, local sources reported Israeli artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah, with no immediate reports of casualties.

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli army gunfire south of Khan Younis.

Earlier Friday, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward eastern and central areas of Khan Younis, accompanied by artillery shelling.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 others since the deal took effect through Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel continues to control around 70% of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000 others, most of them women and children, and destroyed around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.



