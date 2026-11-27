Belgian train stations hit by IT outage, passenger information systems down

Passenger information screens and public address systems at all train stations across Belgium stopped working on Friday due to an IT outage, railway infrastructure manager Infrabel confirmed.

The disruption left passenger information screens blank and station announcement systems inoperable, according to public broadcaster VRT.

Infrabel spokesperson Frederic Petit said the disruption was caused by an IT outage but added that its underlying cause remained unknown.

The railway infrastructure manager said it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.