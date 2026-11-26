The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 13, as hundreds of rescuers continued search and rescue operations on Thursday, authorities and local media reported.

According to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency, 13 workers are believed to have been trapped underground in the mine.

More than 300 rescue personnel are focusing on two adjacent mine shafts, using rope-access techniques to reach the trapped miners despite adverse weather conditions.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Ciguha area of Bogor regency after a suspected landslide caused part of the mine to collapse and flood, the English-language daily Jakarta Globe reported.

Eleven miners escaped from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the pit.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by difficult conditions, including a narrow excavation with uneven contours, flooding, poor lighting and slippery terrain. Light rain in the surrounding area has further complicated operations.

Ciguha has long been known for illegal gold mining activities.