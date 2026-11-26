The BBC has lodged an urgent appeal against a US court's decision to allow President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the corporation to proceed, the British broadcaster said Wednesday.

The BBC said it filed the appeal after a federal US judge ruled earlier this month that Trump's defamation case over a Panorama documentary could proceed.

"We are surprised and disappointed by the court's decision that this case should be heard in Florida," a spokesperson for the corporation said.

The spokesperson noted that the BBC broadcast the documentary in the UK and did not show it in Florida, nor did any other broadcaster.

"Given the urgency of this issue, we are now requesting a higher court review the ruling," the statement said.

On Nov. 10, US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida allowed Trump's defamation lawsuit against the BBC to proceed, partially rejecting the British broadcaster's motion to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit follows the BBC's editing of separate remarks made by Trump ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol in its Panorama documentary titled "Trump: A Second Chance."

The controversy began after The Telegraph published a leaked internal BBC memo in November that suggested the Panorama program, shown a week before the 2024 presidential election, edited two parts of Trump's speech together to make it appear he had explicitly encouraged the Capitol riot in January 2021.

In his speech, Trump actually said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

But in the BBC documentary edit, he was shown saying: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell."

Following the report, the BBC apologized to Trump but rejected his demands for compensation and said there was no "basis for a defamation claim."