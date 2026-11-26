One crew member died and six others suffered minor injuries after a tanker carrying diesel sank off Spain's Ibiza early Thursday, regional emergency authorities said.

The Malta-flagged Med Emre was traveling from Algeciras to Barcelona when it sank approximately 25 nautical miles (46 kilometers) northeast of Ibiza.

Authorities estimated it was carrying around 7,000 metric tons of diesel and are assessing whether any fuel had leaked.

All 17 crew members were recovered. Seven were taken to Ibiza, including one whose death was confirmed at Can Misses Hospital. The other six received treatment for minor injuries, mainly hypothermia.

"What we are monitoring closely is precisely the consequences this accident could have for the environment," said regional emergencies chief Pablo Garriz.

Spain activated its national maritime pollution contingency plan at level 2, while the Balearic government activated its regional civil protection plan at level 0 to monitor developments and coordinate its response.

The pollution-response vessel Clara Campoamor was dispatched to the area, with a maritime rescue aircraft also due to survey the site.

Authorities had not confirmed the extent of any fuel spill.

Garriz said the alert was received at around 1.20 am local time (0020GMT). Initial information indicated that the vessel had taken on water before sinking.







