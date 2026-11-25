Zelenskyy says Ukraine waiting for US to set date for new round of peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he is waiting for the US to determine a date for a new round of peace talks with Russia.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has done "a lot" to fully involve Europe in the peace track with Russia, mediated by the US.

"And now we are waiting for the American side to set a date for the next meeting, which should now be quadrilateral," Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X following talks in Kyiv with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The Ukrainian president's remarks came after Moscow and Kyiv held a new round of peace talks mediated by Washington in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, on Nov. 10-11, after which US special envoy Jared Kushner said both countries agreed that the next round of talks would include the participation of European representatives.

Europe has not been represented in US-mediated peace talks so far because Russia has opposed European participation.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia agreed to a proposal by US envoys to integrate Ukraine's security into pan-European security.

"Of course, it would be rather odd to discuss European security without Europe's involvement, wouldn't it? We have no objection to that. However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations.

"For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine," said Putin.

But Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier Wednesday that no agreements had been reached yet on a meeting with European representatives in the Russian capital, and that no decision had been made on their participation in US-mediated Ukraine peace talks.

Commenting on his meeting with the top Estonian diplomat, Zelenskyy said he briefed Tsahkna on Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and discussed energy assistance and preparations for the next edition of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Estonia early next year.

"Of course, we also talked about negotiations and future security guarantees," added Zelenskyy.