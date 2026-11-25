New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation imposing a five-year ban on the manufacture, distribution, and sale of children's toys equipped with artificial intelligence companion chatbots, citing concerns over child safety and privacy.

The law, signed Tuesday, targets toys such as talking stuffed animals, dolls, and robots that use internet-connected AI chatbots to hold conversations with children.

Under the legislation, manufacturers and retailers will be prohibited from making, distributing, exchanging, or selling such toys across the New York state.

The ban will take effect on Feb. 22, 2027, 90 days after the bill was signed, and remain in place for five years.

Violations of the new law could result in civil penalties of up to $15,000 per day for each violation.

"Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk," Hochul said in a statement.

The governor said protecting children from the risks of unregulated AI was a priority for her administration.

Hochul also urged parents and caregivers to consider the potential risks of AI-powered toys before buying gifts for young children during the upcoming holiday season, as the restrictions will not yet be in force.

The legislation builds on New York's existing safeguards for AI companion chatbots, which are designed to address risks associated with interactions between users and AI systems.





