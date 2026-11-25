The US Army carried out a controlled detonation of 4.4 metric tons of deteriorating lead azide explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant early Wednesday.

"Early reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations," US President Donald Trump said following the operation in Middletown.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, whose state borders Iowa to the south and sits along the projected path of any airborne dust plume, noted that preliminary analysis shared by federal partners and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management indicates "the mitigation measures appear to have been successful and the explosion was well-contained."

Authorities evacuated residents within 8 kilometers (5 miles) of the plant before the blast and ordered those within 32 kilometers to shelter in place.

The US Environmental Protection Agency deployed teams to collect air, soil and water samples around the site, while the army has yet to release a final post-detonation assessment.

The operation followed an order late Monday from the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit clearing the detonation, after Trump temporarily paused the plan pending judicial approval and consultation with Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand.

Officials had warned that the aging bomb-making chemicals, stored in 68 drums since 2009, posed a growing risk of spontaneous explosion if left untreated.





