Somalia has released footage that it says shows the United Arab Emirates violating its territorial sovereignty.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) published the footage late Tuesday, saying it showed that the UAE operated military facilities and weapons logistics networks in Bosaso, a port city in Somalia's semiautonomous Puntland state, and routed foreign fighters through the city.

The agency said the UAE operated without authorization from Somalia's central government in Mogadishu. It said more than 6,000 Colombian personnel linked to the conflict in Sudan passed through Bosaso.

The report also alleged that hundreds of UAE-chartered flights and maritime shipments passed through Somali airspace and waters without Mogadishu's permission.

The footage was released amid a diplomatic rift between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi following Somalia's accusations that the UAE violated its sovereignty and interfered in its domestic affairs.

Somalia vowed Friday that it would not allow its territory, ports or airspace to be used to fuel conflicts in Yemen, Sudan or any other country.

Abu Dhabi strongly "denounced" what it called the Somali government's "hostile approach" toward the UAE, saying it reflected "irresponsible" positions that undermined bilateral relations and weakened the foundations of cooperation between the two countries.

It accused Mogadishu of trying to bring domestic political disputes into bilateral relations in a "manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples."

Somalia ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi last Thursday.

The diplomatic measures followed accusations by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday that the UAE had established military bases in parts of Somalia and deployed forces that operated outside the country's national security framework without federal government approval.

Earlier this year, Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE and closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have fluctuated between confrontation and reconciliation. Tensions have intensified since January amid allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia's internal affairs.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned Somalia's seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, calling it illegal and saying the funds were intended to support the Somali military and trainees.

The UAE subsequently ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu's accusations of interference.





