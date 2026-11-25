A Kenyan court on Wednesday convicted cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is already serving a 200-year prison sentence for the murder of 190 children and one adult, on fresh charges of child cruelty and assault.

Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir of the Children's Court in the coastal city of Mombasa found Mackenzie guilty of five counts of cruelty to a child and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Eleven of his followers were also convicted of offenses against children in the Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County between 2020 and 2023.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions hailed the ruling as another landmark conviction.

"The case exposed a disturbing pattern of violations in which children were subjected to prolonged fasting, deliberate denial of food and water, physical assaults, psychological abuse and deprivation of their right to education under the guise of religious teachings," the office said in a statement.

The court ruled that religious freedom protects beliefs and their peaceful practice but cannot justify harming children.

Prosecutors presented 76 witnesses and 112 pieces of evidence, including testimony from child survivors, parents, doctors, psychologists, and forensic experts.

The court acquitted 24 defendants of all charges, and all defendants were also cleared of torture charges as the legal definition of torture requires a link to a public officer.

The verdict comes barely a month after the High Court in Mombasa handed Mackenzie his 200-year prison sentence.

Kenyan authorities launched investigations into Mackenzie's Good News International Church in 2023 following reports of deaths among its followers in the Shakahola Forest. Subsequent excavations uncovered hundreds of bodies.

Mackenzie was accused of using religious teachings to persuade followers to starve themselves to death in preparation for meeting Jesus Christ. The killings triggered international outrage and calls for stricter regulation of religious institutions in Kenya.





