The chief of staff to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the first three months of the second Trump administration has publicly criticized the Pentagon chief and called for his resignation.

In an interview published Monday by Politico, Joe Kasper faulted Hegseth's stewardship of the Defense Department and management of the ongoing Iran war, arguing that the defense chief has eroded ties with Congress and sidelined senior military leaders.

Kasper argued that Hegseth's effectiveness has diminished to the point that "it's time for Pete to call it quits," accusing him of prioritizing "showmanship" and "ego, in attitude, and in entitlement" over humility and service.

Describing Hegseth's leadership as "belligerent," the former aide claimed the secretary has "napalmed" bridges to Capitol Hill lawmakers and predicted he will rank near the bottom 10% of US defense chiefs. Kasper also criticized Hegseth for turning recruitment and warrior-ethos initiatives into "silly" distractions.

The remarks follow a Nov. 10 vote in the US House of Representatives where lawmakers effectively shelved an impeachment resolution against Hegseth by referring it to the Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have vowed to introduce another impeachment resolution after taking control of both houses of Congress in January.

A senior Pentagon official rejected Kasper's claims as "made up gossip" from a "disgruntled former staffer" trying to cover for his own "failed tenure."