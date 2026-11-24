2 killed when helicopter crashes into hillside near US California wineries

Two people were killed Monday when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Temecula, a city in Southern California, according to local media.

Cal Fire confirmed the deaths to NBC Los Angeles, saying the crash took place at about 9.30 am local time (1730GMT) on De Portola Road near Oak Mountain Road, an area close to several wineries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the two victims were the only people aboard the Robinson R22 helicopter.

Saying the cause of the crash is unclear, the FAA added that it will investigate the incident together with the National Transportation Safety Board.