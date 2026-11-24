US stocks surge as Nvidia reinstates CEO Huang

US stock markets rallied sharply on Monday after chipmaker Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, sparking a broad rebound in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,450.39 points, or 3.01%, to 49,597.72.

The S&P 500 surged 4.73%, or 327.08 points, to 7,237.47, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 6.51%, or 1,471.82 points, to close at 24,089.56.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market's "fear index," plunged 25.80% to 26.63.

Technology and semiconductor stocks led the recovery after Nvidia's board unanimously voted to bring back Huang less than two weeks after his resignation, sending the chipmaker's shares up roughly 30%.

Market sentiment was also supported by falling energy prices as Middle East supply recovered and global surplus concerns mounted, easing inflation fears ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday.

International benchmark Brent crude fell 3.55% to $89.3 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 3.86% to $80.19 per barrel as of 2100GMT.

In precious metals, spot gold climbed 2.85% to $3,635.87 per ounce and silver rose 4.70% to $43.13 per ounce.

European stock markets closed firmly higher across the board, as the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.81% to 636.97 points.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.30% to 10,480.82, Germany's DAX 40 jumped 2.15% to 25,337.27, and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.48% to 8,044.84.

Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.65% to close at 49,021.93, while Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 1.63% to 19,181.10.