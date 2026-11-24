No evidence of lion found in Istanbul's Sariyer district, says governor's office

The Istanbul Governor's Office said Monday that searches in the field have found no concrete evidence of a lion at large in the city's Sariyer district, following reports that a lioness had been spotted in the area.

Authorities got a report of a lion sighting in a wooded area above sports facilities in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood on Sunday evening.

"During field operations, no concrete evidence of a lion being present in the area was found," the governor's office said in a statement.

Authorities said they reviewed newly received footage from different angles on Monday and concluded that the animal shown was neither a lion nor another large cat species.

It added that authorities are carefully assessing all reports to ensure public safety and doing necessary checks in coordination with relevant institutions.

Teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate, the gendarmerie, the disaster management agency AFAD, and the veterinary services of both the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Sariyer Municipality launched a coordinated search.

The area was surveyed from the air using drones equipped with thermal cameras and searched on the ground. Authorities also used bait and motion-activated camera traps.





-AUTHORITIES URGE RESIDENTS TO REPORT ANY SIGHTINGS

Authorities had closed off a recreational woodland in Sariyer to pedestrians and vehicles Monday as teams continued searching for an animal believed to be a lioness, reportedly spotted in Uskumrukoy the previous evening.

Security forces restricted access to the search area and nearby residential areas, while a command post was established to coordinate efforts to capture the animal alive.

Sariyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu said drone teams equipped with thermal cameras had detected no heat signature in the 5-hectare (12.4-acre) area searched Sunday night. By Monday, teams were searching five locations across three neighborhoods.

The Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate said Sunday night that teams had located the animal in a wooded area and that veterinarians were assisting in efforts to capture it. However, as of Monday its whereabouts remained unclear.

Istanbul prosecutors also launched an investigation to determine the animal's ownership and where it may have escaped from.

Aksu said surveillance footage showed the animal passing chickens without harming them, raising speculation that it may have been raised in captivity. However, he said no owner had been identified and the possibility remained unconfirmed.

Authorities urged residents to report any sightings as the search continues.